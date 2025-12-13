Turkey outraged by Russian attack on its ship in Ukraine

Official Ankara does not hide its indignation and concern after the Russian air attack on a Turkish company's ship, which was damaged in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk.

Turkey demands that Russia end the war against Ukraine

On the evening of December 12, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk.

This time, a ship under a foreign flag, owned by a Turkish company, came under enemy attack.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry responded to the cynical attack by the aggressor country, Russia.

"This demonstrates the validity of our previously expressed concerns about the spread of the ongoing war in our region to the Black Sea, as well as the safety and freedom of navigation," Turkish diplomats were indignant. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that the Consulate General of Turkey in Odessa is closely monitoring the further development of events and the actions of the Russian invaders.

Amid the intensification of Russian terror, official Ankara called for an early end to Russia's war against Ukraine.