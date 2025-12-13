Turkey outraged by Russian attack on its ship in Ukraine
Turkey outraged by Russian attack on its ship in Ukraine

Source:  online.ua

Official Ankara does not hide its indignation and concern after the Russian air attack on a Turkish company's ship, which was damaged in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk.

  • Official Ankara stresses the importance of suspending attacks that threaten the safety of navigation, especially in the context of the recent air strike on the M/V CENK T.
  • Despite the damage to the Turkish ship, no citizens were injured, but Turkey is closely monitoring the situation and calls for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

On the evening of December 12, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk.

This time, a ship under a foreign flag, owned by a Turkish company, came under enemy attack.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry responded to the cynical attack by the aggressor country, Russia.

"This demonstrates the validity of our previously expressed concerns about the spread of the ongoing war in our region to the Black Sea, as well as the safety and freedom of navigation," Turkish diplomats were indignant.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Consulate General of Turkey in Odessa is closely monitoring the further development of events and the actions of the Russian invaders.

Amid the intensification of Russian terror, official Ankara called for an early end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

We recall the need to adopt an agreement aimed at preventing escalation in the Black Sea by suspending attacks that threaten the safety of navigation and are aimed at the energy and port infrastructure of the parties, the Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasized.

