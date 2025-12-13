Russia carries out one of the largest attacks on Odessa

During the night and morning of December 13, the aggressor country Russia is carrying out a large-scale combined attack on Odessa. According to local residents, there is currently no water, heating, or electricity in almost the entire city.
Points of attention
- Two civilians have been confirmed injured in the attacks, with no information available yet on the casualties.
- Law enforcement officials are documenting the aftermath of the enemy attacks and urge residents to heed safety measures amidst the ongoing air assault.
Russia intensifies terror in Odessa
According to the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper, the region is currently experiencing one of the most massive air attacks from the Russian Federation.
Last night alone, the enemy managed to damage civilian facilities, energy and industrial infrastructure.
He also officially confirmed that two civilians were injured.
It is also indicated that information about the dead has not yet been received.
According to the head of the Odessa OVA, law enforcement officers are currently recording the consequences of the enemy attack.
As mentioned earlier, on December 12, the Russian army launched a missile strike on the Odessa region. A civilian ship came under enemy attack.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-