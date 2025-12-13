Russia carries out one of the largest attacks on Odessa

During the night and morning of December 13, the aggressor country Russia is carrying out a large-scale combined attack on Odessa. According to local residents, there is currently no water, heating, or electricity in almost the entire city.

Russia intensifies terror in Odessa

According to the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper, the region is currently experiencing one of the most massive air attacks from the Russian Federation.

Last night alone, the enemy managed to damage civilian facilities, energy and industrial infrastructure.

The strikes caused fires, damaged administrative buildings and energy facilities. Rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences. Power outages are observed in some areas of the region, — reports Oleg Kiper. Share

He also officially confirmed that two civilians were injured.

It is also indicated that information about the dead has not yet been received.

According to the head of the Odessa OVA, law enforcement officers are currently recording the consequences of the enemy attack.

"Given that the air attack is ongoing, I urge residents of the region not to ignore the alarm signals and to stay in safe places," said Oleg Kiper. Share

As mentioned earlier, on December 12, the Russian army launched a missile strike on the Odessa region. A civilian ship came under enemy attack.