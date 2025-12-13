The General Staff reports new colossal losses of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
On December 12, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck a UAV control point and two command and observation posts of the Russian invaders. Moreover, Ukrainian soldiers managed to eliminate 1,300 Russian soldiers within 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • Recent engagements involved missile launches, airstrikes, and the use of kamikaze drones by the enemy, highlighting the intensity of the conflict.
  • The ongoing conflict continues to showcase the resilience and strategic capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces against the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 13, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/13/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,187,780 (+1,300) people

  • tanks — 11,409 (+3) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,714 (+9) units.

  • artillery systems — 35,032 (+24) units.

  • MLRS — 1,567 (+1) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,258 (+2) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 89,684 (+283) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 69,717 (+103) units.

  • special equipment — 4,026 (+2) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 40 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used three missiles and dropped 103 guided bombs.

In addition, 4,687 kamikaze drones were engaged to destroy them and 4,061 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, 116 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

