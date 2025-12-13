DIU special forces successfully counterattack in the Pokrovskoye direction
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
On December 13, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine showed how the fighting in the Pokrovsky direction was developing. Exclusive footage of assaults carried out by DIU special forces was published.

Points of attention

  • The '6th Special Operations Detachment' showcased their exceptional skills as part of the 'Timur Special Unit' in the Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian intelligence officers emphasize the importance of holding the defense of the Pokrovsko-Mirnograd agglomeration amidst the ongoing armed struggle.

In its new video, Ukraine's military intelligence showed the storming of a building where Russian occupiers were occupying.

In addition, you can see the process of clearing trenches, shooting down an enemy drone, the jewelry work of FPV operators, and medical assistance to the wounded.

In general, we managed to collect in one video exclusive footage of the combat work of the soldiers of the “6th Special Operations Detachment” as part of the “Timur Special Unit” of the Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The video shows episodes of the operation carried out in November 2025 on the Pokrovsky direction of the front, in which special units of the DIU participated.

Thanks to the successful assault and clearing of certain sections of the front, the tactical position of the units of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine was improved.

What is important to understand is that they are the ones who hold the defense of the Pokrovsko-Mirnograd agglomeration.

The armed struggle continues! Glory to Ukraine! — Ukrainian intelligence officers emphasize.

