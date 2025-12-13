DIU special forces successfully counterattack in the Pokrovskoye direction

On December 13, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine showed how the fighting in the Pokrovsky direction was developing. Exclusive footage of assaults carried out by DIU special forces was published.

DIU successfully counterattacks in the Pokrovsky direction

In its new video, Ukraine's military intelligence showed the storming of a building where Russian occupiers were occupying.

In addition, you can see the process of clearing trenches, shooting down an enemy drone, the jewelry work of FPV operators, and medical assistance to the wounded.

In general, we managed to collect in one video exclusive footage of the combat work of the soldiers of the “6th Special Operations Detachment” as part of the “Timur Special Unit” of the Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The video shows episodes of the operation carried out in November 2025 on the Pokrovsky direction of the front, in which special units of the DIU participated.

Thanks to the successful assault and clearing of certain sections of the front, the tactical position of the units of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine was improved.

What is important to understand is that they are the ones who hold the defense of the Pokrovsko-Mirnograd agglomeration.