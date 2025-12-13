Security guarantees for Ukraine. Insiders reveal Trump's plan
Trump is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine
Source:  Axios

According to Axios, US leader Donald Trump is offering Ukraine guarantees under NATO's Article 5 in exchange for withdrawing from the Donetsk region. The White House is still seeking painful concessions from Kyiv to end Russia's war.

Points of attention

  • Insider sources suggest that Trump's team is prepared to provide Ukraine with strong security guarantees approved by Congress, with binding legal force.
  • The White House aims to finalize agreements on peace, security guarantees, and reconstruction simultaneously, providing a comprehensive vision for Ukraine's future.

The main unresolved issue within the peace process is the problem of territorial concessions.

Recently, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that Ukraine could hold a referendum on a peace agreement that involves the cession of territory.

The White House sees this statement as significant progress.

According to one anonymous source, Donald Trump's team is ready to provide Ukraine with guarantees based on NATO's Article 5.

What is important to understand is that they will be approved by Congress and will have binding legal force.

"We want to provide Ukrainians with security guarantees that, on the one hand, will not be a blank check, and on the other hand, will be strong enough. We are ready to send it to Congress for a vote," one of the insiders said.

In general, the White House intends to achieve the signing of three full-fledged agreements at once: on peace, security guarantees, and reconstruction.

According to media sources, only the latest negotiations have given Zelensky's team "a complete vision of the future" for the first time.

