Security guarantees for Ukraine. Insiders reveal Trump's plan

According to Axios, US leader Donald Trump is offering Ukraine guarantees under NATO's Article 5 in exchange for withdrawing from the Donetsk region. The White House is still seeking painful concessions from Kyiv to end Russia's war.

Trump is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine

The main unresolved issue within the peace process is the problem of territorial concessions.

Recently, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that Ukraine could hold a referendum on a peace agreement that involves the cession of territory.

The White House sees this statement as significant progress.

According to one anonymous source, Donald Trump's team is ready to provide Ukraine with guarantees based on NATO's Article 5.

What is important to understand is that they will be approved by Congress and will have binding legal force.

"We want to provide Ukrainians with security guarantees that, on the one hand, will not be a blank check, and on the other hand, will be strong enough. We are ready to send it to Congress for a vote," one of the insiders said. Share

In general, the White House intends to achieve the signing of three full-fledged agreements at once: on peace, security guarantees, and reconstruction.