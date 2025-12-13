The end of the Russian war against Ukraine. Peace talks have reached a new level

Anonymous sources for Bild claim that the peace process to end the Russian-Ukrainian war is developing much more intensively than ever before. This may indicate that the signing of a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow is becoming a very real scenario.

The peace process is gaining momentum

According to insiders, a high-level summit is scheduled to take place in Germany on December 15.

Its participants will be European leaders, as well as representatives of the EU and NATO leadership.

In addition, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will join the discussions.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the American delegation, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, is also flying to Berlin, despite the fact that they planned to participate via video link.

In Berlin, this is seen as a signal that the White House is putting pressure on the parties and wants a quick agreement, explains the Bild publication.

A key feature of the current peace talks is their intensity and speed — unprecedented throughout the entire period of the full-scale Russian war.