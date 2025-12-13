On December 13, the US President's special envoy to Belarus, John Cole, officially confirmed that Donald Trump had decided to exempt Belarusian potash from sanctions.

Sanctions pressure on Belarus continues to weaken

Official Minsk reports that negotiations between Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and the US special envoy continued on Saturday, December 13.

"In accordance with President Trump's instructions, the US is lifting sanctions on potash. I think this is a very good move by the US for Belarus. We are lifting them now," John Cole officially confirmed. Share

According to the latter, negotiations on the lifting of sanctions will continue in the future.

Donald Trump's special representative made it clear that as relations between Washington and Minsk stabilize, an increasing number of sanctions will be deactivated.

The US president's team reportedly hopes that the time will come when all restrictions will be a thing of the past.