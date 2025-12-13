Trump ordered the lifting of some sanctions against Belarus
Sanctions pressure on Belarus continues to weaken
Source:  online.ua

On December 13, the US President's special envoy to Belarus, John Cole, officially confirmed that Donald Trump had decided to exempt Belarusian potash from sanctions.

Points of attention

  • The Trump administration's actions signal a shift towards establishing contact with the Lukashenko regime, demonstrated by the release of political prisoners.
  • The ultimate goal is to deactivate all sanctions against Belarus and foster improved relations between the two countries.

Official Minsk reports that negotiations between Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and the US special envoy continued on Saturday, December 13.

"In accordance with President Trump's instructions, the US is lifting sanctions on potash. I think this is a very good move by the US for Belarus. We are lifting them now," John Cole officially confirmed.

According to the latter, negotiations on the lifting of sanctions will continue in the future.

Donald Trump's special representative made it clear that as relations between Washington and Minsk stabilize, an increasing number of sanctions will be deactivated.

The US president's team reportedly hopes that the time will come when all restrictions will be a thing of the past.

What is important to understand is that for the past few months, the Donald Trump administration has been trying to establish contact with the regime of Alexander Lukashenko, as evidenced by the release of 52 Belarusian political prisoners, as well as many Ukrainian prisoners.

