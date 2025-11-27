Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called on President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky not to block the negotiation process and to seek compromises, in particular on territorial issues.
Points of attention
- Alexander Lukashenko called on Volodymyr Zelenskyy to prioritize peace agreements and seek compromises on territorial issues.
- He believes that Ukraine's adherence to the Minsk agreements could have prevented the war and preserved its territorial integrity.
- Lukashenko expressed optimism about the near end of the war and considered the current peace plan as a good basis for negotiations.
Lukashenko cynically called on Zelenskyy to compromise on the issues of Ukrainian territories
According to Lukashenko, if Ukraine had supposedly adhered to the Minsk agreements, the war could have been avoided, and the country would have remained within the 1991 borders.
Putin's deputy emphasized that in order to preserve the country and its resources — in particular, access to the sea, Odessa, and Mykolaiv — it is necessary to take into account the real situation on the front.
Now, as they say, the ball is in Ukraine's court. And I believe that in connection with the events unfolding on the front, Ukraine will agree to this peace agreement. Otherwise, it will completely lose the country.
He stressed that the US peace plan was "created in haste" and that it should spell out all the details without broad interpretations. At the same time, Lukashenko stressed that he "believes more than ever" in the near end of the war.
According to his false words, Russia has proven to be more capable of negotiating than Ukraine, and therefore it is allegedly wrong to say that Moscow's position has been taken into account, but Ukraine's has not. Lukashenko also expressed the opinion that the European Union is currently negatively influencing the situation.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-