Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called on President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky not to block the negotiation process and to seek compromises, in particular on territorial issues.

According to Lukashenko, if Ukraine had supposedly adhered to the Minsk agreements, the war could have been avoided, and the country would have remained within the 1991 borders.

He advised Zelensky not to block the negotiation process and to reach an agreement, even if some issues, in particular regarding territories, should be left for later. Share

Putin's deputy emphasized that in order to preserve the country and its resources — in particular, access to the sea, Odessa, and Mykolaiv — it is necessary to take into account the real situation on the front.

Now, as they say, the ball is in Ukraine's court. And I believe that in connection with the events unfolding on the front, Ukraine will agree to this peace agreement. Otherwise, it will completely lose the country.

He stressed that the US peace plan was "created in haste" and that it should spell out all the details without broad interpretations. At the same time, Lukashenko stressed that he "believes more than ever" in the near end of the war.

I understand that we currently have a preliminary, unofficial version. When it is officially handed over to the Russians, we will be able to talk about specific details. But I already said today that the plan is workable, and Volodymyr Volodymyrovych recognizes it as a good basis for negotiations. Share

According to his false words, Russia has proven to be more capable of negotiating than Ukraine, and therefore it is allegedly wrong to say that Moscow's position has been taken into account, but Ukraine's has not. Lukashenko also expressed the opinion that the European Union is currently negatively influencing the situation.