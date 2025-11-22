The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV) reported that on November 22, a process of returning civilians took place between Ukraine and Belarus. Thanks to successful negotiations with official Minsk, 31 citizens who were held on the territory of the Republic of Belarus were returned to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The liberated Ukrainians, including those suffering from serious illnesses, will receive necessary medical care and rehabilitation.
- The humanitarian efforts continue as the Coordination Headquarters works towards the safe return of all individuals detained under the Lukashenko regime.
31 Ukrainians returned home from Belarus
The implementation of this process was ensured by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on the instructions of the Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky.
The CPSU draws attention to the fact that among the released civilians there are those suffering from serious illnesses, in particular oncology.
In addition, the KSHPPV expresses gratitude to all government agencies involved for their assistance and joint work.
It is also stated that the liberated Ukrainians will receive all necessary medical care and rehabilitation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-