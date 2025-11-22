Ukraine returns home 31 prisoners of Lukashenko regime

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV) reported that on November 22, a process of returning civilians took place between Ukraine and Belarus. Thanks to successful negotiations with official Minsk, 31 citizens who were held on the territory of the Republic of Belarus were returned to Ukraine.

31 Ukrainians returned home from Belarus

The implementation of this process was ensured by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on the instructions of the Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky.

Women and men detained in Belarus and sentenced to various terms of imprisonment — from 2 to 11 years — are returning to Ukraine. The youngest Ukrainian woman released today is 18 years old, the oldest is 58 years old. Share

Photo: Koord_shtab

The CPSU draws attention to the fact that among the released civilians there are those suffering from serious illnesses, in particular oncology.

"We express our gratitude to the United States of America and President Donald Trump for their fruitful work on the return of Ukrainian civilians and military personnel from the territory of Belarus and the Russian Federation," the official statement says. Share

Photo: Koord_shtab

In addition, the KSHPPV expresses gratitude to all government agencies involved for their assistance and joint work.

It is also stated that the liberated Ukrainians will receive all necessary medical care and rehabilitation.