Every year on the fourth Saturday of November, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomor of 1932–1933 and the mass artificial famines of 1921–1923 and 1946–1947. On November 22, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation and reminded of Russian crimes that took millions of innocent lives.
Points of attention
- Zelensky's pledge to never allow Russia to dominate Ukraine again reflects the determination of the Ukrainian people to defend their land and preserve their national memory.
- The act of lighting a candle in memory of the Holodomor victims serves as a poignant symbol of remembrance and defiance against the forces that seek to erase this dark chapter of Ukrainian history.
November 22 — Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holodomors
As the head of state noted, the Ukrainian people will never forget who exactly killed millions of innocent people.
The Russian government not only starved, but also prevented the birth of millions of new Ukrainians.
Despite the fact that decades have passed, the nation is once again forced to defend itself against a Russia that has not changed and once again brings death.
Against this background, Zelensky promised that Russia will definitely no longer be the master in our home, because the Ukrainian people are not going to give up.
