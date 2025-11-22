"Light a candle." Zelensky addressed Ukrainians on the Day of Remembrance of Holodomor Victims

Every year on the fourth Saturday of November, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomor of 1932–1933 and the mass artificial famines of 1921–1923 and 1946–1947. On November 22, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation and reminded of Russian crimes that took millions of innocent lives.

November 22 — Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holodomors

Today, at 4 p.m., wherever there are Ukrainians, candles of remembrance will be lit near the windows. These millions of pieces of evidence of memory of the victims of one of the most terrible crimes in human history will say that Ukrainians have not forgotten the millions killed by the Holodomor and will never forgive Moscow for this genocide. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, the Ukrainian people will never forget who exactly killed millions of innocent people.

The Russian government not only starved, but also prevented the birth of millions of new Ukrainians.

Despite the fact that decades have passed, the nation is once again forced to defend itself against a Russia that has not changed and once again brings death.

We must be united in our defense just as we are united in preserving our national memory. Eternal memory to all victims of the holodomor-genocides. Today, at 4:00 PM, wherever you are — in Ukraine or abroad — light a candle near your window in memory of all the children, women, and men who died from artificial starvation. Share

Against this background, Zelensky promised that Russia will definitely no longer be the master in our home, because the Ukrainian people are not going to give up.