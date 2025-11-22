Ukrainian troops hit 2 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to successfully attack two areas of concentration of personnel and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of November 22, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 11/22/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,163,340 (+1,170) people;

tanks — 11,361 (+4) units;

armored combat vehicles — 23,607 (+7) units;

artillery systems — 34,559 (+9) units;

MLRS — 1,547 (+1) units;

air defense systems — 1,248 (+1) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 82,842 (+222) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 67,842 (+74) units.

The enemy launched two missile strikes, using two rockets, and 35 air strikes, dropping 104 guided bombs, on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements.

In addition, it carried out 3,843 attacks, 114 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 3,578 kamikaze drones to destroy them.