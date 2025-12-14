Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacted violently to the European Union's decision on December 12 to indefinitely freeze Russian assets. He cynically calls it a "declaration of war."
Points of attention
- Orban's call for supporters to prepare for 'Brussels' third attempt to win elections in their country' underscores his ongoing opposition to the EU's influence.
- The decision by the European Union to prevent Russia from accessing frozen assets through any means emphasizes the severity of the situation and the EU's firm stance against Russia's actions.
Orban again defends Russia's interests
Putin's henchman decided to share his indignation during a rally in Mogachi.
He made it clear that he does not support the EU's decision on frozen Russian assets.
According to the Russian politician, ignoring Hungary's voice during the vote on the decision on Russian assets showed that "the illusion of the rule of law in Brussels has dispelled."
Moreover, Orban called on his supporters to start preparing for "Brussels' third attempt to win elections in their country."
What is important to understand is that the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, officially confirmed to journalists that due to Friday's decision by the European Union, Russia will not gain access to the frozen assets of its Central Bank in Europe, even through the "back door."
