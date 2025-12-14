Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacted violently to the European Union's decision on December 12 to indefinitely freeze Russian assets. He cynically calls it a "declaration of war."

Orban again defends Russia's interests

Putin's henchman decided to share his indignation during a rally in Mogachi.

He made it clear that he does not support the EU's decision on frozen Russian assets.

The seizure of hundreds of billions from another country has never in history gone unanswered. It is a declaration of war. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

According to the Russian politician, ignoring Hungary's voice during the vote on the decision on Russian assets showed that "the illusion of the rule of law in Brussels has dispelled."

Moreover, Orban called on his supporters to start preparing for "Brussels' third attempt to win elections in their country."