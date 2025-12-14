Watch: Ukraine struck several refineries in Russia at once
Large-scale “bavovna” covered Russia on December 14
Source:  online.ua

During the night of December 14, Ukrainian drones carried out powerful attacks on an oil depot in Uryupinsk, Volgograd Region, Russia, as well as refineries in Yaroslavl and Krasnodar Krai, Russia, and a district heating plant in Smolensk Region.

Points of attention

  • Escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia have been evident with these targeted attacks, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.
  • The attacks have led to evacuations, fires, and damage to infrastructures, highlighting the severity of the situation and the potential implications for both countries.

According to eyewitnesses, at around 01:00, drones attacked a refinery in Uryupinsk, Volgograd Region.

In addition, it is reported that in Yaroslavl, Russia, the Slavneft-YANOS refinery PJSC has quite possibly come under attack again.

Subsequently, the governor of the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, Andrey Bocharov, officially confirmed the drone attack on the oil depot, which resulted in a large-scale fire.

In Uryupinsk, a fire was detected at an oil depot as a result of falling UAV debris, the report says.

Bocharov also added that the city has urgently begun evacuating residents of buildings adjacent to the oil depot.

Opposition Russian media outlets are reporting a drone attack on an oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

An oil depot is on fire in temporarily occupied Simferopol.

Local residents report explosions in the Afipsky Oil Refinery area, as well as damaged houses in nearby areas.

It also later became known that the Smolensk GRES was under attack by a UAV.

