Ukraine has turned to Poland with a new proposal regarding the MiG-29
Ukraine
Ukraine has turned to Poland with a new proposal regarding the MiG-29

Ukraine and Poland may exchange drones and fighter jets
Source:  RMF 24

Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar officially confirmed that Warsaw may receive Ukrainian drones in exchange for the transfer of its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The potential transfer of MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine and the provision of UAVs to Poland could impact regional security dynamics.
  • Former Prime Minister Leszek Miller expressed dissatisfaction with Warsaw's exclusion from the peace process in Ukraine, highlighting tensions.

Ukraine and Poland may exchange drones and fighter jets

According to Vasyl Bondar, Poland can receive from Ukraine "know-how in the use of drones on the battlefield."

This is modern equipment that has proven itself well and will strengthen Poland's defense capabilities, the Ukrainian diplomat emphasized.

Despite this, the ambassador did not disclose the specific date of delivery of Polish MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine, nor did he share details regarding the provision of UAVs to Warsaw.

"We are online, and not only friends but also enemies can hear us. We cannot talk about details that could hinder our cooperation," emphasized Vasyl Bondar.

According to Politico, official Warsaw was angered by its exclusion from the peace process regarding Ukraine.

"The Americans don't want us, the European leaders don't want us, Kyiv doesn't want us — so who wants us? Something unpleasant is happening, and we should stop pretending that it's not so," former Prime Minister Leszek Miller recently complained.

