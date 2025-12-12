Ukraine has turned to Poland with a new proposal regarding the MiG-29

Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar officially confirmed that Warsaw may receive Ukrainian drones in exchange for the transfer of its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The potential transfer of MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine and the provision of UAVs to Poland could impact regional security dynamics.
- Former Prime Minister Leszek Miller expressed dissatisfaction with Warsaw's exclusion from the peace process in Ukraine, highlighting tensions.
Ukraine and Poland may exchange drones and fighter jets
According to Vasyl Bondar, Poland can receive from Ukraine "know-how in the use of drones on the battlefield."
Despite this, the ambassador did not disclose the specific date of delivery of Polish MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine, nor did he share details regarding the provision of UAVs to Warsaw.
According to Politico, official Warsaw was angered by its exclusion from the peace process regarding Ukraine.
