Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar officially confirmed that Warsaw may receive Ukrainian drones in exchange for the transfer of its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

According to Vasyl Bondar, Poland can receive from Ukraine "know-how in the use of drones on the battlefield."

This is modern equipment that has proven itself well and will strengthen Poland's defense capabilities, the Ukrainian diplomat emphasized.

Despite this, the ambassador did not disclose the specific date of delivery of Polish MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine, nor did he share details regarding the provision of UAVs to Warsaw.

"We are online, and not only friends but also enemies can hear us. We cannot talk about details that could hinder our cooperation," emphasized Vasyl Bondar.

According to Politico, official Warsaw was angered by its exclusion from the peace process regarding Ukraine.