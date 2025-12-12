SSR and rebels hit two Russian ships at once

On December 12, a unit of the Special Operations Forces, in cooperation with the Chernaya Iskra rebel movement, conducted a special operation. The result was the destruction of two Russian ships carrying weapons and military equipment.

First details of the special operation of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces and the rebels

Two enemy ships were successfully captured off the coast of the Republic of Kalmykia in the Caspian Sea.

What is important to understand is that at that moment they were transporting weapons and military equipment.

Members of the Russian rebel movement "Chernaya Iskra" have provided Ukrainian Special Operations Forces with detailed information about the route and cargo of enemy ships.

Among the affected vessels are the “Composer Rachmaninoff” and the “Askar-Sarydzha”, which are used by the Russian Federation for military purposes and are under US sanctions due to their participation in the supply of military cargo between Iran and the Russian Federation, the official statement said. Share

What is important to understand is that Special Operations Forces continue to use asymmetric actions to undermine the offensive capabilities of the Russian army.