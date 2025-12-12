On December 12, a unit of the Special Operations Forces, in cooperation with the Chernaya Iskra rebel movement, conducted a special operation. The result was the destruction of two Russian ships carrying weapons and military equipment.
- The special operation showcases the ongoing conflict dynamics in the region and the utilization of unconventional tactics by SSR and rebel forces.
- This event underscores the evolving nature of conflicts, where information sharing and strategic cooperation play pivotal roles in achieving military objectives.
First details of the special operation of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces and the rebels
Two enemy ships were successfully captured off the coast of the Republic of Kalmykia in the Caspian Sea.
What is important to understand is that at that moment they were transporting weapons and military equipment.
Members of the Russian rebel movement "Chernaya Iskra" have provided Ukrainian Special Operations Forces with detailed information about the route and cargo of enemy ships.
What is important to understand is that Special Operations Forces continue to use asymmetric actions to undermine the offensive capabilities of the Russian army.
