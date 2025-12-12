Defense forces blocked the Russian army in Kupyansk and cleared part of the city

The DeepState monitoring project reports that Ukrainian troops have conducted a new successful operation in Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast. It was thanks to this operation that they managed not only to block the Russian invaders in the city, but also to clear the entire northwestern outskirts of this settlement.

What is known about the situation in Kupyansk?

According to DeepState, it was a complex and lengthy operation that has not yet been completed, as the Russian invaders are still in the central part of the city.

Currently, analysts are only disclosing data that is already safe to talk about.

The operation began with the creation of a blockade line and cutting off the enemy garrison in the city from the main forces. The Defense Forces relatively quickly occupied Radkivka and Kindrashivka, and also took Holubivka under fire control. Share

Subsequently, the stage of large-scale clearing of Myrne (the Soviet occupation name is Moskovka — ed.) and the northwestern outskirts of Kupyansk itself began.

Currently, Ukrainian defenders continue to identify and destroy Russian occupiers in the central part of the city, where the Russian army has concentrated several enclaves, to which they were forced to retreat.

In Kupyansk, the joint work of the 2nd KNGU "Charter" strike group (units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, NGU, GUR, SSO, SBU "Alpha", KORD and VSP), as well as the Kupyansk TGR, is still ongoing.