The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the results of new successful operations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the territory of Russia, as well as the TOT. This time, a considerable number of important enemy targets were hit.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed successful strikes on Russian army facilities in TOT, including electronic warfare stations, radar stations, and air defense systems.
- Ukraine's continued efforts to weaken Russia are exemplified by the precision strikes on key military installations, emphasizing the escalating conflict between the two countries.
Ukraine continues to weaken Russia
On the morning of December 14, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Afipsky Oil Refinery, located in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, came under a powerful attack by Ukrainian soldiers.
The attack was accompanied by loud explosions and a large-scale fire. The consequences of the new “cotton” will be announced later.
Moreover, it is indicated that after the Ukrainian air attack, the Uryupinsk oil depot in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation is on fire.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the Defense Forces also managed to strike at facilities and targets of the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine.
In addition, it is indicated that a Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system and an enemy laboratory of unmanned systems were successfully hit at the Zaporizhia region air defense zone.
In Crimea, Ukrainian fighters struck two PMM bases at once, the Kasta-2E2 radar station, and an expensive element for the S-300/S-400 air defense systems — the 96L6E radar station.
