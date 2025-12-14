The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the results of new successful operations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the territory of Russia, as well as the TOT. This time, a considerable number of important enemy targets were hit.

Ukraine continues to weaken Russia

On the morning of December 14, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Afipsky Oil Refinery, located in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, came under a powerful attack by Ukrainian soldiers.

The attack was accompanied by loud explosions and a large-scale fire. The consequences of the new “cotton” will be announced later.

Moreover, it is indicated that after the Ukrainian air attack, the Uryupinsk oil depot in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation is on fire.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the Defense Forces also managed to strike at facilities and targets of the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine.

Thus, in the Donetsk region, the Volna-2 electronic warfare station, two command posts of various units of the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the invaders, an electronic warfare station, and the Ginger radar station were hit. Share

In addition, it is indicated that a Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system and an enemy laboratory of unmanned systems were successfully hit at the Zaporizhia region air defense zone.