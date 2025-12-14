The General Staff reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The General Staff reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of December 14, 2025
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on December 13, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck three areas of concentration of personnel and equipment of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Despite facing missile and air strikes, as well as kamikaze drone attacks from the enemy, Ukrainian units have demonstrated resilience and continue to defend their positions and settlements.
  • The ongoing full-scale war between Ukraine and Russia highlights the bravery and determination of Ukrainian soldiers in the face of adversity.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 14, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/14/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,188,490 (+710) people

  • tanks — 11,410 (+1) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,721 (+7) units.

  • artillery systems — 35,041 (+9) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,259 (+1) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 90,124 (+440) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,073 (+13) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 69,798 (+81) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile and 37 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used 31 missiles and dropped 90 guided bombs.

In addition, 5,180 kamikaze drones were used to destroy them and 3,176 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, 32 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Ukraine struck several refineries in Russia at once
Large-scale “bavovna” covered Russia on December 14
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 110 targets during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense repels new Russian attack
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban throws tantrum over indefinite freeze of Rosactives
Orban again defends Russia's interests

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?