The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on December 13, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck three areas of concentration of personnel and equipment of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 14, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/14/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,188,490 (+710) people

tanks — 11,410 (+1) units.

armored combat vehicles — 23,721 (+7) units.

artillery systems — 35,041 (+9) units.

air defense systems — 1,259 (+1) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 90,124 (+440) units.

cruise missiles — 4,073 (+13) units.

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 69,798 (+81) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile and 37 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used 31 missiles and dropped 90 guided bombs.

In addition, 5,180 kamikaze drones were used to destroy them and 3,176 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, 32 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.