Air defense neutralized 110 targets during new Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of December 13-14, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 138 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs and drones of other types.

Air defense repels new Russian attack

A new Russian air attack began at 7:00 PM on December 13.

This time, drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 85 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 110 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

Missile hits and 10 strike UAVs were recorded at 6 locations.