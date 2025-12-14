Air defense neutralized 110 targets during new Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of December 13-14, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 138 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs and drones of other types.
Points of attention
- The bravery and dedication of Ukrainian defenders have been crucial in defending peaceful cities and villages from these ongoing attacks, calling for unity and vigilance in the face of adversity.
- Stay updated on the evolving situation as Ukraine stands firm in protecting its sovereignty and its people from external threats, working towards a safe and secure future for all.
Air defense repels new Russian attack
A new Russian air attack began at 7:00 PM on December 13.
This time, drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.
What is important to understand is that about 85 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Missile hits and 10 strike UAVs were recorded at 6 locations.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-