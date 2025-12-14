Air defense neutralized 110 targets during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of December 13-14, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 138 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs and drones of other types.

Air defense repels new Russian attack

A new Russian air attack began at 7:00 PM on December 13.

This time, drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 85 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 110 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Missile hits and 10 strike UAVs were recorded at 6 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are about 18 enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory, — call on the Ukrainian defenders.

