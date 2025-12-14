"The situation is complicated." Zelensky revealed the consequences of new Russian attacks

On the morning of December 14, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that as of yesterday, all Ukrainian services have been involved in the process of restoring the supply of electricity, heat, and water to the regions after Russian attacks on the energy sector.
Points of attention
- The scale of Russian terror is exposed as Zelenskyy highlights the extensive use of strike drones, aerial bombs, and missiles in the attacks.
- The situation remains grim in multiple regions of Ukraine, with ongoing repair efforts and calls for international assistance.
Zelensky acknowledged the complexity of the situation
The Head of State drew attention to the fact that the Russian dictator Putin is dragging out the war and wants to harm the Ukrainian people as much as possible.
What is important to understand is that last week alone, the enemy launched over 1,500 strike drones, almost 900 guided aerial bombs, and 46 missiles of various types across Ukraine.
