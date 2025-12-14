"The situation is complicated." Zelensky revealed the consequences of new Russian attacks

On the morning of December 14, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that as of yesterday, all Ukrainian services have been involved in the process of restoring the supply of electricity, heat, and water to the regions after Russian attacks on the energy sector.

Zelensky acknowledged the complexity of the situation

The situation is still difficult — hundreds of thousands of families remain without electricity in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Chernihiv, Donetsk, Sumy, and Dnipro regions. Thank you to everyone involved in the repair work. Our communities were hit again last night. There are injured. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that the Russian dictator Putin is dragging out the war and wants to harm the Ukrainian people as much as possible.

What is important to understand is that last week alone, the enemy launched over 1,500 strike drones, almost 900 guided aerial bombs, and 46 missiles of various types across Ukraine.