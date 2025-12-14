The AFU broke through the Russian defenses in Kupyansk, mopping up operations began
The AFU broke through the Russian defenses in Kupyansk, mopping up operations began

The situation in Kupyansk — the latest details
Source:  ISW

According to the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the successful counteroffensive of Ukrainian soldiers in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, is gaining momentum. First of all, the Defense Forces have advanced in the city center, where mopping-up operations are already underway.

  • Russian sabotage groups are still present in some parts of Kupyansk, while the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue their advance southeast of Petropavlivka.
  • The cutting of Russian land lines of communication to Kupyansk from the north showcases the progress made by Ukrainian military forces in the region.

As American analysts managed to learn from their sources, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have taken control of the Yuvileyny microdistrict in the southwest of Kupyansk.

What is important to understand is that this will prevent the enemy from holding any remaining positions south of the city.

Journalist and soldier of the 13th operational brigade of the Charter National Guard, Yuriy Butusov, officially confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers were able to deoccupy Tyschenkovka by September 24, Kindrashivka by October 9, and Radkivka by October 11.

This is what made it possible to break through the enemy defenses on this section of the front.

According to Butusov, the Ukrainian military reached the right bank of the Oskil River and by October 21 had cut Russian land lines of communication to Kupyansk from the north.

Geolocation footage released on December 12 and 13 indicates that Russian sabotage groups are still in the northern and western parts of the city.

In addition, it is known that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are advancing southeast of Petropavlivka.

