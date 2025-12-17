European forces in Ukraine will repel a new Russian invasion
European forces in Ukraine will repel a new Russian invasion

Security guarantees for Ukraine - what will they be?
Source:  Reuters

German leader Friedrich Merz has officially confirmed that "European Forces of Ukraine", provided for by security guarantees from Europe and the United States, will, under certain circumstances, repel potential Russian attacks.

Points of attention

  • The proposal for defense forces and security guarantees was made during a meeting in Berlin, highlighting international efforts to support Ukraine in achieving a possible ceasefire.
  • These developments indicate a growing commitment from European and American allies to protect Ukraine against Russian aggression and maintain peace in the region.

Security guarantees for Ukraine — what will they be?

Journalists asked Merz to reveal details of potential security guarantees offered by Donald Trump's team during talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin.

According to the German Chancellor, the guarantors will have to repel Russian attacks in the event of any violation of the terms of the ceasefire.

We will ensure a demilitarized zone between the warring parties, and to be very specific, we will also act against corresponding Russian incursions and attacks. We have not yet reached that point.

Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz

Chancellor of Germany

According to the German leader, the fact that the American authorities have promised for the first time to defend Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire, as if it were NATO territory, is a new position of the United States of America that deserves attention.

What is important to understand is that it was during the meeting of Kyiv's allies in Berlin on December 15 that it was proposed to form a defense force to ensure a possible ceasefire in Ukraine.

