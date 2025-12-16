Germany to provide Ukraine with large number of Sidewinder missiles

According to the head of the German Ministry of Defense, Boris Pistorius, official Berlin plans to transfer Sidewinder missiles to Ukraine. They will make it possible to significantly strengthen the country's air defense.

Sidewinder missiles for Ukraine — first details

Pistorius drew attention to the fact that his country has significantly strengthened Ukraine's air defense, in particular by transferring two Patriot systems to it, as well as 9 IRIS-T missile defense systems.

Next year, we will provide a large number of Sidewinder missiles from our stockpile to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses. Boris Pistorius German Minister of Defense

What is important to understand is that we are talking about air-to-air missiles — they can be used from helicopters or fighter jets against Russian aircraft and drones.

Ukraine already has experience using them on the battlefield, as it previously received Sidewinder from the United States.

It is worth noting that Ukrainian specialists converted these missiles intended for F-16 fighters into surface-to-air missiles for the needs of Ukrainian air defense.