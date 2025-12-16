Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky insists that the allies of official Kyiv must maintain and increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor country, Russia, until the war is over.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy expresses hope for the Council of Europe to take further actions, specifically in initiating the work of the Special Tribunal, signaling a collective pursuit of peace and justice in Europe.
- Zelenskyy's demands reflect a broader call for accountability and solidarity in the face of Russian aggression, underscoring the significance of upholding sanctions and pursuing justice for the benefit of all European nations.
Sanctions against Russia cannot be lifted yet
Zelensky once again reminded the international community that Ukraine is fighting for "the right to live, and the right to live safely."
However, the war with Russia will decide the fate of not only our country, but also of all of Europe.
According to the head of state, since Europe has a long history of wars, it "should no longer behave frivolously."
Against this background, the head of state added that he cherishes hope for further steps from the Council of Europe.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-