Zelenskyy made a clear demand to allies regarding Russia
Zelenskyy made a clear demand to allies regarding Russia

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky insists that the allies of official Kyiv must maintain and increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor country, Russia, until the war is over.

  • Zelenskyy expresses hope for the Council of Europe to take further actions, specifically in initiating the work of the Special Tribunal, signaling a collective pursuit of peace and justice in Europe.
  • Zelenskyy's demands reflect a broader call for accountability and solidarity in the face of Russian aggression, underscoring the significance of upholding sanctions and pursuing justice for the benefit of all European nations.

Zelensky once again reminded the international community that Ukraine is fighting for "the right to live, and the right to live safely."

However, the war with Russia will decide the fate of not only our country, but also of all of Europe.

According to the head of state, since Europe has a long history of wars, it "should no longer behave frivolously."

All pressure on Russia must be maintained as long as our land remains occupied. Russia must feel that its actions are criminal, and must feel the consequences as long as Ukrainians remain in Russian captivity, and abducted children remain.

Against this background, the head of state added that he cherishes hope for further steps from the Council of Europe.

We hope that the tribunal (Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression of the Russian Federation — ed.) will begin its work. (This is necessary) not only for us, but for everyone in Europe who seeks peace, — Zelenskyy emphasized.

