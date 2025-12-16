Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky insists that the allies of official Kyiv must maintain and increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor country, Russia, until the war is over.

Sanctions against Russia cannot be lifted yet

Zelensky once again reminded the international community that Ukraine is fighting for "the right to live, and the right to live safely."

However, the war with Russia will decide the fate of not only our country, but also of all of Europe.

According to the head of state, since Europe has a long history of wars, it "should no longer behave frivolously."

All pressure on Russia must be maintained as long as our land remains occupied. Russia must feel that its actions are criminal, and must feel the consequences as long as Ukrainians remain in Russian captivity, and abducted children remain. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state added that he cherishes hope for further steps from the Council of Europe.