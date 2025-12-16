On December 16, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to a question about how Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team views Ukraine's proposal for a Christmas truce. Official Moscow has de facto rejected the idea.
Points of attention
- Russian propagandists were officially confirmed that the last talks between Vladimir Putin and American leader Donald Trump took place on October 16.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz proposed the idea of a Christmas truce, highlighting support for the concept of an energy truce.
Russians reject idea of Christmas truce
The Russian dictator's spokesman does not hide that Vladimir Putin's team views such a proposal negatively.
He also officially confirmed to Russian propagandists that the last talks between illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Donald Trump took place on October 16.
Dmitry Peskov also emphasized that as of today, the Kremlin continues to actively prepare for Putin's direct line, which "is already working with questions from Russians."
As previously mentioned, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had proposed the idea of a Christmas truce.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-