Putin reacts to the idea of a temporary Christmas truce
Source:  online.ua

On December 16, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to a question about how Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team views Ukraine's proposal for a Christmas truce. Official Moscow has de facto rejected the idea.

Points of attention

  Russian propagandists were officially confirmed that the last talks between Vladimir Putin and American leader Donald Trump took place on October 16.
  Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz proposed the idea of a Christmas truce, highlighting support for the concept of an energy truce.

The Russian dictator's spokesman does not hide that Vladimir Putin's team views such a proposal negatively.

"We want peace. We don't want a ceasefire to give Ukraine a break and prepare for the continuation of the war," Dmitry Peskov cynically stated.

He also officially confirmed to Russian propagandists that the last talks between illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Donald Trump took place on October 16.

"We want to stop this war, achieve our goals, secure our interests, and guarantee peace in Europe for the future," the Kremlin spokesman shamelessly added.

Dmitry Peskov also emphasized that as of today, the Kremlin continues to actively prepare for Putin's direct line, which "is already working with questions from Russians."

As previously mentioned, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had proposed the idea of a Christmas truce.

The US supports this idea, and I, as the President of Ukraine, certainly support it too. I believe that an energy truce is normal, any kind.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

