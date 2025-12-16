On December 16, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to a question about how Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team views Ukraine's proposal for a Christmas truce. Official Moscow has de facto rejected the idea.

Russians reject idea of Christmas truce

The Russian dictator's spokesman does not hide that Vladimir Putin's team views such a proposal negatively.

"We want peace. We don't want a ceasefire to give Ukraine a break and prepare for the continuation of the war," Dmitry Peskov cynically stated. Share

He also officially confirmed to Russian propagandists that the last talks between illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Donald Trump took place on October 16.

"We want to stop this war, achieve our goals, secure our interests, and guarantee peace in Europe for the future," the Kremlin spokesman shamelessly added. Share

Dmitry Peskov also emphasized that as of today, the Kremlin continues to actively prepare for Putin's direct line, which "is already working with questions from Russians."

As previously mentioned, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had proposed the idea of a Christmas truce.