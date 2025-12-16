Trump promises Ukraine "platinum" security guarantees — insiders

As The Washington Post notes, US President Donald Trump's team has announced that it has offered Ukraine "platinum" security guarantees. However, it is important to understand that a vote in Congress is required for their legal approval.

What can Ukraine count on?

According to the Trump team, at this stage of the peace process, it has managed to resolve as many as "90 percent" of the differences between Ukraine and Russia.

The problem, however, is that the White House is in no hurry to reveal any details regarding the form in which security guarantees will be provided.

It is now known for certain that there will be no American troops on the territory of Ukraine.

Given that the US is unwilling to take the risk of Ukraine joining NATO for fear of being drawn into a direct war with Russia, it is unclear why it is willing to offer separate security guarantees as reliable as NATO's, the journalists write. Share

According to one insider, the Trump team is offering "really very strong guarantees, like in Article 5."

