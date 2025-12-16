Trump promises Ukraine "platinum" security guarantees — insiders
Trump promises Ukraine "platinum" security guarantees — insiders

What can Ukraine count on?
Source:  The Washington Post

As The Washington Post notes, US President Donald Trump's team has announced that it has offered Ukraine "platinum" security guarantees. However, it is important to understand that a vote in Congress is required for their legal approval.

Points of attention

  • US aims for Russia's return to global economy to prevent future conflicts.
  • Complex dynamics: Balancing security for Ukraine without risking NATO involvement and direct conflict with Russia.

What can Ukraine count on?

According to the Trump team, at this stage of the peace process, it has managed to resolve as many as "90 percent" of the differences between Ukraine and Russia.

The problem, however, is that the White House is in no hurry to reveal any details regarding the form in which security guarantees will be provided.

It is now known for certain that there will be no American troops on the territory of Ukraine.

Given that the US is unwilling to take the risk of Ukraine joining NATO for fear of being drawn into a direct war with Russia, it is unclear why it is willing to offer separate security guarantees as reliable as NATO's, the journalists write.

According to one insider, the Trump team is offering "really very strong guarantees, like in Article 5."

However, Bely also wants Russia to "return to the global economy so that it has an incentive not to go to war in the future."

"There are no permanent allies or permanent enemies," another anonymous source added.

What is happening in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd?

