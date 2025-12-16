Zelenskyy outlined a key red line in negotiations with the US and Russia

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that Ukraine will never agree to either legal or actual recognition of the occupied east of our country as Russian territories.
Points of attention
- Progress is visible in aspects of the peace agreement despite the ongoing disagreements over certain crucial issues.
- Zelenskyy highlights the proposal for a 'free economic zone' in Donbas, clarifying it does not entail Russian leadership.
Zelenskyy voiced Ukraine's unequivocal position
Ukrainian journalists asked the head of state to comment on the possible fate of the Donetsk region after the conclusion of peace talks.
Zelensky officially confirmed that the aggressor country Russia wants to take the region, Ukraine is not going to give it back, and the US is still actively seeking a compromise.
According to the president, Donald Trump's team is proposing a "free economic zone."
As the Ukrainian leader noted, this is a truly problematic issue on which consensus has not yet been reached.
However, other important aspects of the peace agreement are already crystallizing — progress is visible.
