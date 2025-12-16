Zelenskyy outlined a key red line in negotiations with the US and Russia

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that Ukraine will never agree to either legal or actual recognition of the occupied east of our country as Russian territories.

Zelenskyy voiced Ukraine's unequivocal position

Ukrainian journalists asked the head of state to comment on the possible fate of the Donetsk region after the conclusion of peace talks.

Zelensky officially confirmed that the aggressor country Russia wants to take the region, Ukraine is not going to give it back, and the US is still actively seeking a compromise.

According to the president, Donald Trump's team is proposing a "free economic zone."

And I will emphasize once again: "free economic zone" does not mean under the leadership of the Russian Federation. These are important features for me of any format of Donbas. Neither de jure nor de facto will we recognize Donbas as Russian — the part that is temporarily occupied. Absolutely. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the Ukrainian leader noted, this is a truly problematic issue on which consensus has not yet been reached.

However, other important aspects of the peace agreement are already crystallizing — progress is visible.