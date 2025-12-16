Russia attacked Ukraine with 69 attack drones
Russia attacked Ukraine with 69 attack drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of December 15-16, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 69 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 57 enemy targets were neutralized.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian defenders continue to combat the enemy UAVs and have urged the public to follow safety rules and remain vigilant during the ongoing air alert.
  • The conflict raises concerns about the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine and highlights the importance of international attention and support for peace in the region.

This time, enemy drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — Russian Federation, and Gvardiyske — TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 40 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 57 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the south and east of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 10 attack UAVs were hit at 7 locations.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the Ukrainian defenders.

