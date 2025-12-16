US promises military response to Russia's new invasion of Ukraine
US promises military response to Russia's new invasion of Ukraine

Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

If Russia starts a war against Ukraine again, the United States is ready to give a military response to the aggressor. The decision of the team of American leader Donald Trump was announced by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who was a participant in the summit in Berlin on ending the war.

Points of attention

  • The involvement of the US in security guarantees for Ukraine demonstrates a significant shift in approach towards ensuring Ukraine's protection.
  • Coordinated actions among the US, Europe, and Ukraine are deemed crucial in preventing Russian attempts to divide and weaken their alliance.

This is the first time I heard this from the mouths of American negotiators, and Mr. Steve Witkoff was unequivocal here that America will be involved in security guarantees for Ukraine in such a way that the Russians have no doubt that (in the event of a violation of the ceasefire conditions — ed.) the US response will be military.

Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk

Prime Minister of Poland

In his opinion, the new round of peace talks has become proof that the US, Europe and Ukraine "stand on the same side," Onet News writes.

Donald Tusk also drew attention to the fact that the only real chance to force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to start serious negotiations to end the war, or at least a ceasefire, is for the entire West to unite.

"It is necessary for us, together with the Americans and Ukrainians, to act as allies so that the Russians and Putin see that it is impossible to drive a wedge between these three parties," emphasized Donald Tusk.

