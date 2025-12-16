If Russia starts a war against Ukraine again, the United States is ready to give a military response to the aggressor. The decision of the team of American leader Donald Trump was announced by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who was a participant in the summit in Berlin on ending the war.

The US promised to protect Ukraine from Russia

This is the first time I heard this from the mouths of American negotiators, and Mr. Steve Witkoff was unequivocal here that America will be involved in security guarantees for Ukraine in such a way that the Russians have no doubt that (in the event of a violation of the ceasefire conditions — ed.) the US response will be military. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

In his opinion, the new round of peace talks has become proof that the US, Europe and Ukraine "stand on the same side," Onet News writes.

Donald Tusk also drew attention to the fact that the only real chance to force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to start serious negotiations to end the war, or at least a ceasefire, is for the entire West to unite.