US promises military response to Russia's new invasion of Ukraine

If Russia starts a war against Ukraine again, the United States is ready to give a military response to the aggressor. The decision of the team of American leader Donald Trump was announced by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who was a participant in the summit in Berlin on ending the war.
Points of attention
- The involvement of the US in security guarantees for Ukraine demonstrates a significant shift in approach towards ensuring Ukraine's protection.
- Coordinated actions among the US, Europe, and Ukraine are deemed crucial in preventing Russian attempts to divide and weaken their alliance.
The US promised to protect Ukraine from Russia
In his opinion, the new round of peace talks has become proof that the US, Europe and Ukraine "stand on the same side," Onet News writes.
Donald Tusk also drew attention to the fact that the only real chance to force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to start serious negotiations to end the war, or at least a ceasefire, is for the entire West to unite.
