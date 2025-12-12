Russia in December intensified assault operations and airstrikes on the southern front lines
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia in December intensified assault operations and airstrikes on the southern front lines

The occupiers
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

The number of combat clashes in the southern directions increased by 17-20% in December, and Russian troops intensified assault operations and air strikes, in particular, carrying out daily strikes on Hulyaipol.

Points of attention

  • Russia escalated assault operations and airstrikes in the southern front lines in December, leading to a 17-20% increase in combat clashes.
  • The worsening weather conditions contributed to the intensification of Russian assaults, as they attempted infiltration deep into the defenses.
  • The Russian army increased the number of airstrikes and utilized adjusted aerial bombs, particularly targeting areas like Hulyaipole.

The occupiers are actively attacking the southern front lines

This was stated on television by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn.

In December, there were 17-20% more combat clashes in our directions. There were days when the enemy conducted more than six dozen assault operations in the Oleksandrivka direction.

Vladyslav Voloshyn.

Vladyslav Voloshyn.

Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces

According to him, worsening weather conditions contributed to the intensification of Russian assaults.

The beginning of December and the end of November were foggy, misty, and poor visibility. The enemy, taking advantage of these conditions, carried out more assault operations and attempted infiltrations deep into our defenses.

He also informed that at the same time, the number of kamikaze drone attacks has decreased slightly, but the intensity of airstrikes has increased.

The enemy increased the number of air strikes by a certain percentage, using adjusted air bombs.

The spokesman emphasized that Hulyaipole, which is attacked by the Russians almost every day, is suffering the most.

Hulyaipole is practically being wiped off the face of the earth (the enemy — ed.): at least one and a half to two dozen, or even more, KABs arrive there every day.

He added that the enemy's assault actions are not decreasing across the entire front.

The enemy is quite actively continuing its assault operations in all directions, starting from Kamyanske and ending in the Oleksandrivske direction.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russia's war against Ukraine. In October, the occupiers lost 3 divisions of personnel
Ministry of Defence Ukraine
a losses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian occupiers attacked Nikopol with FPV drone — there are injured
Nikopol
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The occupiers launched a missile strike on the Dnieper River — there are dead and injured
Dnipro

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?