Russia in December intensified assault operations and airstrikes on the southern front lines

The number of combat clashes in the southern directions increased by 17-20% in December, and Russian troops intensified assault operations and air strikes, in particular, carrying out daily strikes on Hulyaipol.
Points of attention
- Russia escalated assault operations and airstrikes in the southern front lines in December, leading to a 17-20% increase in combat clashes.
- The worsening weather conditions contributed to the intensification of Russian assaults, as they attempted infiltration deep into the defenses.
- The Russian army increased the number of airstrikes and utilized adjusted aerial bombs, particularly targeting areas like Hulyaipole.
The occupiers are actively attacking the southern front lines
This was stated on television by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn.
According to him, worsening weather conditions contributed to the intensification of Russian assaults.
He also informed that at the same time, the number of kamikaze drone attacks has decreased slightly, but the intensity of airstrikes has increased.
The enemy increased the number of air strikes by a certain percentage, using adjusted air bombs.
The spokesman emphasized that Hulyaipole, which is attacked by the Russians almost every day, is suffering the most.
Hulyaipole is practically being wiped off the face of the earth (the enemy — ed.): at least one and a half to two dozen, or even more, KABs arrive there every day.
He added that the enemy's assault actions are not decreasing across the entire front.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-