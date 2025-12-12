Russia in December intensified assault operations and airstrikes on the southern front lines

The number of combat clashes in the southern directions increased by 17-20% in December, and Russian troops intensified assault operations and air strikes, in particular, carrying out daily strikes on Hulyaipol.

The occupiers are actively attacking the southern front lines

This was stated on television by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn.

In December, there were 17-20% more combat clashes in our directions. There were days when the enemy conducted more than six dozen assault operations in the Oleksandrivka direction. Vladyslav Voloshyn. Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces

According to him, worsening weather conditions contributed to the intensification of Russian assaults.

The beginning of December and the end of November were foggy, misty, and poor visibility. The enemy, taking advantage of these conditions, carried out more assault operations and attempted infiltrations deep into our defenses. Share

He also informed that at the same time, the number of kamikaze drone attacks has decreased slightly, but the intensity of airstrikes has increased.

The enemy increased the number of air strikes by a certain percentage, using adjusted air bombs.

The spokesman emphasized that Hulyaipole, which is attacked by the Russians almost every day, is suffering the most.

Hulyaipole is practically being wiped off the face of the earth (the enemy — ed.): at least one and a half to two dozen, or even more, KABs arrive there every day.

He added that the enemy's assault actions are not decreasing across the entire front.