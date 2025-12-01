The occupiers launched a missile strike on the Dnieper River — there are dead and injured

On the morning of December 1, Russian troops attacked the Dnieper. Unfortunately, there were casualties and injuries as a result of the enemy attack.

Russia killed three residents of Dnipro

Initially, it became known that a Russian ballistic missile was flying towards the Dnieper.

Publics wrote that an explosion occurred in the Dnipro near the service station. Ambulances are being sent to the scene of another Russian war crime, because there are victims. Share

Later, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, reported that three people were killed and 8 injured in the city due to a Russian attack.