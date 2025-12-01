The occupiers launched a missile strike on the Dnieper River — there are dead and injured
The occupiers launched a missile strike on the Dnieper River — there are dead and injured

Dnipro
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

On the morning of December 1, Russian troops attacked the Dnieper. Unfortunately, there were casualties and injuries as a result of the enemy attack.

  • Russian troops attacked the city of Dnipro and launched a missile strike on the Dnieper River, resulting in casualties and injuries.
  • Three civilians were killed and eight others were injured in the attack, with service stations and businesses also suffering damage.
  • The Russian ballistic missile strike has caused outrage and condemnation, with authorities responding to the incident and providing assistance to the victims.

Russia killed three residents of Dnipro

Initially, it became known that a Russian ballistic missile was flying towards the Dnieper.

Publics wrote that an explosion occurred in the Dnipro near the service station. Ambulances are being sent to the scene of another Russian war crime, because there are victims.

Later, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, reported that three people were killed and 8 injured in the city due to a Russian attack.

The impact damaged service stations and businesses. Rescuers, police, and medics are working at the scene.

