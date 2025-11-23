15 people injured in Russian attack on Dnipro

On the night of November 23, Russian invaders launched drone strikes on the Dnieper River, causing a fire in a high-rise building. According to the latest reports, 15 people were injured, including an 11-year-old child.
Points of attention
- The attackers utilized FPV drones and heavy artillery targeting district centers and communities, further escalating tensions and the humanitarian crisis in the region.
- The aftermath of the attacks includes injuries, property damage, and ongoing security threats, highlighting the urgent need for international attention and assistance in the area.
Russia's attack on the Dnieper — the latest details
According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladislav Gaivanenko, the defenders of the sky managed to destroy 15 enemy drones during a new Russian air attack.
15 civilians have already sought medical help.
The balconies of a nine-story building and an extension to a private house caught fire. Six cars were also damaged.
In addition, the Vasylkivska and Zaitsivska communities of the Synelnyky region came under Russian attacks. Two victims are known.
The fire engulfed 3 local homes — the fire was extinguished.
In Nikopol, the known victims are a 41-year-old woman and two boys, ages 14 and 16.
The Russians attacked infrastructure and fuel.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-