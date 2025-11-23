15 people injured in Russian attack on Dnipro

On the night of November 23, Russian invaders launched drone strikes on the Dnieper River, causing a fire in a high-rise building. According to the latest reports, 15 people were injured, including an 11-year-old child.

Russia's attack on the Dnieper — the latest details

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladislav Gaivanenko, the defenders of the sky managed to destroy 15 enemy drones during a new Russian air attack.

15 civilians have already sought medical help.

The balconies of a nine-story building and an extension to a private house caught fire. Six cars were also damaged.

Three people remain in hospitals. These are women aged 52 and 64 and a 48-year-old man. One of the patients has poisoning by combustion products. The others have head injuries and lacerations. They are in moderate condition. The remaining victims, including an 11-year-old girl, will recover from their ordeal at home. Vladyslav Haivanenko Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

In addition, the Vasylkivska and Zaitsivska communities of the Synelnyky region came under Russian attacks. Two victims are known.

The fire engulfed 3 local homes — the fire was extinguished.

The enemy continued to attack the Nikopol region. It used FPV drones and heavy artillery to strike the district center, Pokrovska, Myrivska, and Marhanets communities. Share

In Nikopol, the known victims are a 41-year-old woman and two boys, ages 14 and 16.