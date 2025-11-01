The Russia's war against Ukraine. In October, the occupiers lost 3 divisions of personnel

The Russian Federation Army lost over 31,000 personnel and 3 tank battalions in the war against Ukraine in October.
- Ukrainian troops demonstrated successful defensive actions resulting in the loss of 3 divisions of personnel by the Russian occupiers.
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine struck significant blows on enemy equipment, destroying about 230 armored combat vehicles, over 800 artillery systems, 29 MLRS, and 93 tanks in October.
This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in October the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck:
about 230 enemy armored combat vehicles,
over 800 artillery systems,
29 MLRS,
93 tanks, which is roughly equivalent to the number of 3 tank battalions.
During October, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 11,269 air targets used by the Russian Federation to attack Ukraine.
