The Russia's war against Ukraine. In October, the occupiers lost 3 divisions of personnel

The Russian Federation Army lost over 31,000 personnel and 3 tank battalions in the war against Ukraine in October.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In October, the Russian army lost over 31,000 personnel. This is roughly equivalent to the number of personnel in three divisions. Share

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in October the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck:

about 230 enemy armored combat vehicles,

over 800 artillery systems,

29 MLRS,

93 tanks, which is roughly equivalent to the number of 3 tank battalions.

During October, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 11,269 air targets used by the Russian Federation to attack Ukraine.