Russia lost another 800 occupiers in the war against Ukraine

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to October 27, 2025, amount to about 1,137,690 people, of which 800 people - over the past 24 hours.
Current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.
The Russian army also lost:
tanks — 11,293 (+2),
armored combat vehicles — 23,480 (+3),
artillery systems — 34,036 (+34),
MLRS — 1,527 (+1),
air defense assets — 1,230 (+0),
aircraft — 428 (+0),
helicopters — 346 (+0),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 74,946 (+547),
cruise missiles — 3,880 (+0),
ships / boats — 28 (+0),
submarines — 1 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 65,655 (+138),
special equipment — 3,981 (+0).
The data is being refined.
