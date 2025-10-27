Russia lost another 800 occupiers in the war against Ukraine
Russia lost another 800 occupiers in the war against Ukraine

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to October 27, 2025, amount to about 1,137,690 people, of which 800 people - over the past 24 hours.

  • Russian army has faced substantial combat losses in the war against Ukraine, with over 1,137,690 troops killed since the invasion began.
  • 800 Russian soldiers lost their lives within the past 24 hours alone, highlighting the ongoing intensity of the conflict.
  • In addition to human casualties, the Russian army has also suffered significant equipment losses, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, aircraft, and more.

Current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,293 (+2),

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,480 (+3),

  • artillery systems — 34,036 (+34),

  • MLRS — 1,527 (+1),

  • air defense assets — 1,230 (+0),

  • aircraft — 428 (+0),

  • helicopters — 346 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 74,946 (+547),

  • cruise missiles — 3,880 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0),

  • submarines — 1 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 65,655 (+138),

  • special equipment — 3,981 (+0).

The data is being refined.

