Watch: The AFU cleared Torske in the Donetsk region of Russian occupiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: The AFU cleared Torske in the Donetsk region of Russian occupiers

Torske
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Ukrainian attack aircraft cleared the settlement of Torske in the Donetsk region of occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted a successful operation in clearing the settlement of Torske in the Donetsk region from Russian occupiers.
  • Up to a hundred Russian occupiers were destroyed during the operation, with details provided by fighters of the “Skelya” regiment.
  • The “Skelya” regiment released a video with comments from Ukrainian fighters and captured Russians, showcasing the clearing of Torske.

The AFU expelled the occupiers from Torske

This is stated in a statement from the 425th Assault Regiment "Skelya".

The regiment released a video with comments from Ukrainian fighters and captured Russians.

The "Skelya" regiment completely cleared the settlement of Torske in the Lymansky direction of the enemy. The length of Torske is almost nine kilometers, the story says.

It is stated that up to a hundred Russian occupiers were destroyed.

The fighters said that Torske was divided into zones that were passed and secured separately. Also, the fighters of "Skele" blocked the Russian advance to Liman for 2 weeks.

The plot does not specify how long the cleanup itself lasted. "The Rock" also managed to capture the Russian occupiers.

Let us recall that on September 13, "Skelya" was able to return the settlement of Filiya, Dnipropetrovsk region, to Ukrainian control.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers liberated Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are expelling Russians from the Dnipropetrovsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers liberated Mali Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhia direction
Mali Shcherbaky is back under Ukrainian control
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Ukrainian paratroopers liberated Kucheriv Yar in Donetsk region
AFU Air Assault Troops
Ukrainian paratroopers

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?