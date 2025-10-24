Ukrainian attack aircraft cleared the settlement of Torske in the Donetsk region of occupiers.

The AFU expelled the occupiers from Torske

This is stated in a statement from the 425th Assault Regiment "Skelya".

The regiment released a video with comments from Ukrainian fighters and captured Russians.

The "Skelya" regiment completely cleared the settlement of Torske in the Lymansky direction of the enemy. The length of Torske is almost nine kilometers, the story says.

It is stated that up to a hundred Russian occupiers were destroyed.

The fighters said that Torske was divided into zones that were passed and secured separately. Also, the fighters of "Skele" blocked the Russian advance to Liman for 2 weeks.

The plot does not specify how long the cleanup itself lasted. "The Rock" also managed to capture the Russian occupiers.