Ukrainian attack aircraft cleared the settlement of Torske in the Donetsk region of occupiers.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted a successful operation in clearing the settlement of Torske in the Donetsk region from Russian occupiers.
- Up to a hundred Russian occupiers were destroyed during the operation, with details provided by fighters of the “Skelya” regiment.
- The “Skelya” regiment released a video with comments from Ukrainian fighters and captured Russians, showcasing the clearing of Torske.
The AFU expelled the occupiers from Torske
This is stated in a statement from the 425th Assault Regiment "Skelya".
The "Skelya" regiment completely cleared the settlement of Torske in the Lymansky direction of the enemy. The length of Torske is almost nine kilometers, the story says.
It is stated that up to a hundred Russian occupiers were destroyed.
The plot does not specify how long the cleanup itself lasted. "The Rock" also managed to capture the Russian occupiers.
Let us recall that on September 13, "Skelya" was able to return the settlement of Filiya, Dnipropetrovsk region, to Ukrainian control.
