Watch: Ukrainian paratroopers liberated Kucheriv Yar in Donetsk region

Ukrainian defenders liberated the village of Kucheriv Yar from Russian occupiers on October 22. They also managed to replenish the exchange fund.

The AFU liberated Kucheriv Yar in the Dobropil direction

Units of the Airborne Assault Forces, in particular the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, liberated the settlement of Kucheriv Yar in the Dobropil direction.

The military added that during the operation, Ukrainian defenders captured more than 50 Russian soldiers. Share

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already installed the Ukrainian flag in the village. This moment was captured on video.

As a reminder, Ukrainian defenders have been continuing their counteroffensive near Dobropillya since September. According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, they were able to liberate more than 180 square kilometers of territory from the Russian occupiers.