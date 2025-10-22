Ukrainian defenders liberated the village of Kucheriv Yar from Russian occupiers on October 22. They also managed to replenish the exchange fund.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders successfully liberated the village of Kucheriv Yar in the Dobropil direction from Russian occupiers, capturing over 50 Russian soldiers.
- The video footage captures the courageous moment when Ukrainian paratroopers plant the flag in the liberated territory, emphasizing the significance of this liberation.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Airborne Forces, played a crucial role in the liberation of Kucheriv Yar.
The AFU liberated Kucheriv Yar in the Dobropil direction
Units of the Airborne Assault Forces, in particular the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, liberated the settlement of Kucheriv Yar in the Dobropil direction.
Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already installed the Ukrainian flag in the village. This moment was captured on video.
As a reminder, Ukrainian defenders have been continuing their counteroffensive near Dobropillya since September. According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, they were able to liberate more than 180 square kilometers of territory from the Russian occupiers.
At the same time, according to the general, more than 210 square kilometers of territory were cleared of Russian saboteurs.