Situation in the Pokrovsky direction — the AFU neutralized almost 100 Russian occupiers
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
In total, 121 combat clashes have occurred on the front since the beginning of this day.

Points of attention

  • 121 combat clashes have occurred on the front since the beginning of the day, with the AFU achieving important successes in the Pokrovsky direction.
  • 97 occupiers were neutralized, with 60 being irretrievably killed, showcasing the effectiveness of the Ukrainian defense forces.
  • Russian units attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses in various settlements, leading to ongoing fighting and significant losses for the enemy.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on October 24, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The invaders carried out one missile and 39 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 81 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians used 3,502 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 3,523 attacks on our military positions and settlements.

Since the beginning of the day, Russian units in the Pokrovsk direction have tried 37 times to break through Ukrainian defenses in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Horikhove, and Dachne.

In some locations, the fighting never stops.

The defense forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses - today, 97 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 60 of which are irretrievable.

Our defenders destroyed a unit of automotive equipment and 11 unmanned aerial vehicles.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders hit a tank, an artillery system, a vehicle, and eight personnel shelters.

Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
