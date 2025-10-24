Situation in the Pokrovsky direction — the AFU neutralized almost 100 Russian occupiers

In total, 121 combat clashes have occurred on the front since the beginning of this day.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on October 24, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The invaders carried out one missile and 39 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 81 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians used 3,502 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 3,523 attacks on our military positions and settlements.

Since the beginning of the day, Russian units in the Pokrovsk direction have tried 37 times to break through Ukrainian defenses in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Horikhove, and Dachne.

In some locations, the fighting never stops. Share

The defense forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses - today, 97 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 60 of which are irretrievable.

Our defenders destroyed a unit of automotive equipment and 11 unmanned aerial vehicles.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders hit a tank, an artillery system, a vehicle, and eight personnel shelters.