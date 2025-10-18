In the Pokrovsky direction, the AFU neutralized more than 80 Russian occupiers during the day
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
In total, 116 combat clashes have taken place on the front since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on it. The Pokrovsky direction remains the most active.

  • In total, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian forces have repelled 39 enemy attempts to advance in the Pokrov direction.
  • According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 83 occupiers were destroyed, including 50 irrevocably, and a number of important military-technical facilities.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 22:00 on 10/18/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

Today, Russian forces launched one missile and 60 air strikes, used three missiles and dropped 124 guided bombs. In addition, they involved 2,734 kamikaze drones in the strikes and carried out 3,836 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 39 times. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and Kotlyarivka.

Fighting continues in five locations.

According to preliminary data, 83 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 50 of them irreversibly.

Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed an artillery system, ten UAVs, a control antenna and a UAV control point; seven personnel shelters and two enemy UAV control points were also hit.

