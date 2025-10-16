"A cemetery for the Russian army". The General Staff revealed details of the defense of Pokrovsk

On the outskirts of Pokrovsk and in nearby settlements, the Defense Forces are eliminating thousands of Russian invaders, and in the city itself, the fight against enemy sabotage groups continues.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces are effectively eliminating thousands of Russian invaders on the outskirts of Pokrovsk and in nearby settlements.
- Continued fighting against enemy sabotage groups in the city underscores the importance of the work of drone operators and counter-sabotage teams for successful defense.
- The General Staff shared details of the defense of Pokrovsk, showcasing the bravery and professionalism of soldiers from the 138th Special Operations Center.
The General Staff revealed the details of the defense of Pokrovsk
The defensive operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Pokrovsk direction is ongoing. The approaches to Pokrovsk are becoming another large cemetery for the Russian army. Thousands of invaders are being eliminated on the outskirts of the city and in nearby settlements.
In Pokrovsk itself, the fight against Russian sabotage groups continues, who are constantly trying to gain a foothold in the city.
In such conditions, the work of our unmanned systems operators and counter-sabotage groups is especially important.
The General Staff noted that among those who courageously and professionally hold this section of the front are soldiers from the 138th Special Operations Center of the Military Law Enforcement Service, and published a video of their combat work.
Ukrainian defenders liberated 182.8 sq km of the territory of Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region. Another 230.1 sq km were cleared of enemy DRG.
The enemy also lost 1,289 units of weapons and military equipment, including 32 tanks, 101 armored personnel carriers, 154 artillery systems, 5 MLRS, 435 vehicles, 562 motorcycles, as well as over 4,000 UAVs.
