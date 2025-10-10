The AFU eliminated 140 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours

In total, 198 combat clashes have taken place on the front since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on it.
Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction
Operational information as of 22:00 10.10.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
The Russian invaders carried out one missile strike using 32 missiles and 34 air strikes, dropping 71 guided bombs. In addition, they used 2,016 kamikaze drones to strike and carried out 3,062 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 51 times in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrnograd, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, Filiya and in the direction of Novopavlivka.
Our defenders are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already stopped 47 enemy attacks, with fighting continuing in four locations.
Today, according to preliminary data, 198 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, of which 140 are irretrievably destroyed.
Our soldiers also hit six armored combat vehicles, one artillery system, and 12 shelters for enemy personnel.
