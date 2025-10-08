Situation in the Pokrovsky direction — the AFU destroyed almost 90 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

In total, 162 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on it.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on October 8

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on October 8, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian invaders carried out 59 air strikes, dropping 113 guided bombs. In addition, they used 1,768 kamikaze drones to destroy our troops and carried out 3,238 attacks on our military positions and settlements.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 37 times in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Liman, Lysivka, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Dachne, Muravka and in the direction of the settlements of Myrnograd, Balahan, Pokrovsk, Filiya.

Our defenders are holding back the enemy's onslaught, and three combat clashes are still ongoing.

Today, according to preliminary data, 122 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 87 of which have been eliminated irrevocably.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed: