The AFU destroyed 79 occupiers and 33 Russian UAVs in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU destroyed 79 occupiers and 33 Russian UAVs in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Читати українською

Since the beginning of this day, 143 combat clashes have occurred at the front.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian soldiers demonstrated high efficiency in repelling enemy attacks in the Pokrovsky direction, leading to the destruction of 79 occupiers and 33 Russian UAVs within 24 hours.
  • The ongoing fighting in the Pokrovsky direction saw 143 combat clashes where Ukrainian forces successfully defended against invading units' attempts to break through defenses in various settlements.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that occupiers carried out numerous air strikes, dropped guided bombs, and engaged kamikaze drones in the ongoing conflict.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 22:00 04.10.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

Today, the occupiers carried out 57 air strikes, dropped 119 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians engaged 3,890 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,013 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, invading units tried 44 times to break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Zolotoy Kolodyaz, Rodynske, Zvirovo, Nykanorivka, Chervony Lyman, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Myrolyubivka, Mykolaivka, Filiya and in the direction of Myrnograd.

Fighting continues in two locations to this day.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 126 occupiers, 79 of them irreversibly. 33 UAVs and one vehicle were also destroyed, and Ukrainian soldiers hit seven shelters for enemy personnel.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Syrsky announced a trap for the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction
What is happening in the Pokrovsky direction?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?