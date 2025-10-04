The AFU destroyed 79 occupiers and 33 Russian UAVs in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours

Since the beginning of this day, 143 combat clashes have occurred at the front.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 22:00 04.10.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

Today, the occupiers carried out 57 air strikes, dropped 119 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians engaged 3,890 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,013 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, invading units tried 44 times to break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Zolotoy Kolodyaz, Rodynske, Zvirovo, Nykanorivka, Chervony Lyman, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Myrolyubivka, Mykolaivka, Filiya and in the direction of Myrnograd.

Fighting continues in two locations to this day.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 126 occupiers, 79 of them irreversibly. 33 UAVs and one vehicle were also destroyed, and Ukrainian soldiers hit seven shelters for enemy personnel.