Situation in the Pokrovsky direction — the AFU neutralized 138 Russian occupiers

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the onslaught of the occupation forces. A total of 154 combat clashes have occurred so far.

Situation in the Pokrovsky direction on October 15

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on October 15, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, the terrorist state launched one missile and 58 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 106 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders engaged 2,211 kamikaze drones to strike and carried out 3,676 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during this day, the aggressor attacked our positions 42 times in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, Chunyshyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove, and Filiya.

Restraining the enemy onslaught, Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 attacks, and two combat clashes are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in the Pokrovsk direction the occupiers lost 138 people killed and wounded.

Our soldiers destroyed:

4 units of automotive equipment,

3 UAVs,

4 units of special equipment.