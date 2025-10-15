Situation in the Pokrovsky direction — the AFU neutralized 138 Russian occupiers

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the onslaught of the occupation forces. A total of 154 combat clashes have occurred so far.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces are successfully holding back the onslaught of the occupation forces in the Pokrovsky direction.
- A total of 154 combat clashes have occurred so far, with the occupiers losing 138 people killed and wounded.
- Operational information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine details the aggressor's attacks and losses, including destroyed enemy equipment and shelters.
Situation in the Pokrovsky direction on October 15
Operational information as of 10:00 PM on October 15, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Today, the terrorist state launched one missile and 58 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 106 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders engaged 2,211 kamikaze drones to strike and carried out 3,676 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.
In the Pokrovsk direction, during this day, the aggressor attacked our positions 42 times in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, Chunyshyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove, and Filiya.
According to preliminary estimates, today in the Pokrovsk direction the occupiers lost 138 people killed and wounded.
Our soldiers destroyed:
4 units of automotive equipment,
3 UAVs,
4 units of special equipment.
Eight units of automotive equipment, five artillery systems, and nine shelters for enemy personnel were also hit.
