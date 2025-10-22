According to the DeepState analytical project, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were finally able to restore positions near Novy Shahovoye and Kucherovoye Yar, in the Donetsk region.

What is known about the new successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine?

The DeepState monitoring project carefully analyzed how events were developing on the battlefield.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have retaken positions near Novy Shachmatny and Kucherovy Yar, the analysts said in a statement. Share

Photo: DeepStateUA

However, it is also noted that the Russian invaders occupied Poltavka and advanced near Novotoretsky, Shakhove, Ivanivka, Myslyvsky, and Novovasylivka.

On October 22, the 1,337th day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine began.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the Russian invaders, inflicting colossal losses on the Russian army.

In total, 167 combat clashes took place on the front during October 21.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out two missile and 63 air strikes, using six missiles and dropping 148 guided bombs. Share

Moreover, the enemy carried out 4,110 attacks, including 89 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 4,488 kamikaze drones to destroy them.