According to the DeepState analytical project, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were finally able to restore positions near Novy Shahovoye and Kucherovoye Yar, in the Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- As the conflict progresses, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to strategize and hold back the onslaught of the Russian invaders, inflicting considerable losses on the enemy forces.
- The detailed analysis from monitoring projects sheds light on the dynamics of the battlefield and the constant efforts made by both parties to gain control and defend their respective positions.
What is known about the new successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine?
The DeepState monitoring project carefully analyzed how events were developing on the battlefield.
However, it is also noted that the Russian invaders occupied Poltavka and advanced near Novotoretsky, Shakhove, Ivanivka, Myslyvsky, and Novovasylivka.
On October 22, the 1,337th day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine began.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the Russian invaders, inflicting colossal losses on the Russian army.
In total, 167 combat clashes took place on the front during October 21.
Moreover, the enemy carried out 4,110 attacks, including 89 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 4,488 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
