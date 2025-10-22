Russia attacked a kindergarten in Kharkiv — children injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked a kindergarten in Kharkiv — children injured

Igor Terekhov
Kharkiv is under enemy attack again
Читати українською

At noon on October 22, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv — they hit a private kindergarten, children were injured. In general, several loud explosions thundered in the city.

Points of attention

  • Mayor Igor Terekhov and head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov are actively addressing the situation in the city following the attacks.
  • The ongoing conflict has caused significant harm to civilians, with reports of casualties including children in various regions of Ukraine.

Kharkiv is under enemy attack again

Mayor Igor Terekhov and head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov spoke about the situation in the city against the backdrop of Russian attacks.

A private kindergarten in the Kholodnohirsky district was hit, and there are injured children. There is a fire at the scene of the attack, Terekhov reported.

According to the latest data, the Russian invaders are carrying out the attack with "Shaheeds".

As of now, all children have been evacuated from the kindergarten, but the fire has not yet been contained.

The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, officially confirmed that four people were injured as a result of the enemy attack.

At least two of them are in serious condition. Medics are working on the scene, the head of the region emphasized.

Terekhov also added that one of the injured is unconscious in intensive care.

What is important to understand is that during the night of October 21-22, the Kyiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhia, Cherkasy, and Sumy regions were affected by Russian attacks.

This time, the Russians killed 6 civilians, including two children.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers hit the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New “bavovna” in Russia — first details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New Russian attack on Ukraine — 6 people killed and 17 injured
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky spoke about the consequences of the new Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Emergency power outages have been implemented in most regions of Ukraine
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Emergency power outages in Ukraine - what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?