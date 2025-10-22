Russia attacked a kindergarten in Kharkiv — children injured

At noon on October 22, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv — they hit a private kindergarten, children were injured. In general, several loud explosions thundered in the city.

Kharkiv is under enemy attack again

Mayor Igor Terekhov and head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov spoke about the situation in the city against the backdrop of Russian attacks.

A private kindergarten in the Kholodnohirsky district was hit, and there are injured children. There is a fire at the scene of the attack, Terekhov reported. Share

According to the latest data, the Russian invaders are carrying out the attack with "Shaheeds".

As of now, all children have been evacuated from the kindergarten, but the fire has not yet been contained.

The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, officially confirmed that four people were injured as a result of the enemy attack.

At least two of them are in serious condition. Medics are working on the scene, the head of the region emphasized. Share

Terekhov also added that one of the injured is unconscious in intensive care.

What is important to understand is that during the night of October 21-22, the Kyiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhia, Cherkasy, and Sumy regions were affected by Russian attacks.

This time, the Russians killed 6 civilians, including two children.