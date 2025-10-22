Russia attacked a kindergarten in Kharkiv — children injured

At noon on October 22, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv — they hit a private kindergarten, children were injured. In general, several loud explosions thundered in the city.
Points of attention
- Mayor Igor Terekhov and head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov are actively addressing the situation in the city following the attacks.
- The ongoing conflict has caused significant harm to civilians, with reports of casualties including children in various regions of Ukraine.
Kharkiv is under enemy attack again
Mayor Igor Terekhov and head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov spoke about the situation in the city against the backdrop of Russian attacks.
According to the latest data, the Russian invaders are carrying out the attack with "Shaheeds".
As of now, all children have been evacuated from the kindergarten, but the fire has not yet been contained.
The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, officially confirmed that four people were injured as a result of the enemy attack.
Terekhov also added that one of the injured is unconscious in intensive care.
What is important to understand is that during the night of October 21-22, the Kyiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhia, Cherkasy, and Sumy regions were affected by Russian attacks.
This time, the Russians killed 6 civilians, including two children.
