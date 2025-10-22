Emergency power outages have been implemented in most regions of Ukraine

On the morning of October 22, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine officially confirmed that emergency power outages had been imposed in most regions of the country, as Russia again massively attacked energy infrastructure.
Points of attention
- Consumers are urged to use electricity efficiently throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours, to reduce the load on the system.
- Stay informed by monitoring updates from distribution system operators in your region and understand that emergency shutdowns will only be canceled once the power system stabilizes.
Emergency power outages in Ukraine — what is known
As the Ministry of Energy notes, energy professionals have already begun assessing the consequences of Russian attacks and are also promptly eliminating existing problems.
What is important to understand is that emergency shutdowns will be canceled only after the situation in the power system stabilizes.
It is important to monitor the updating of information on the pages of the distribution system operators (power utilities) in your region.
In addition, it is reported that capacity limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be applied from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM in all regions of Ukraine.
Regarding the current situation at the Zaporizhia NPP, it is currently known: the water level in the cooling pond is 13.19 m.
This is enough to meet the needs of the station.
As reported by the Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, during the night of October 21-22, the Kyiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhia, Cherkasy, and Sumy regions were affected by Russian attacks.
