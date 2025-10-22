New Russian attack on Ukraine — 6 people killed and 17 injured
Ukraine
New Russian attack on Ukraine — 6 people killed and 17 injured

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky spoke about the consequences of the new Russian attack
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed the consequences of a new wave of Russian terror that has hit various regions of the country. According to the latest data, six people, including two children, have been killed and 17 civilians have been injured.

  • European Union, United States, and Group of Seven urged to impose strong sanctions on Russia in response to the attacks.
  • Continued efforts to protect Ukraine's sovereignty and ensure safety for civilians in the affected regions.

Zelensky spoke about the consequences of the new Russian attack

According to the head of state, our air defense forces, mobile fire groups, and interceptor drone crews worked throughout the night and morning.

Russian invaders again attacked peaceful cities and villages, hitting energy facilities and residential buildings.

This time, the Kyiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhia, Cherkasy, and Sumy regions came under enemy attack.

As of now, 17 people are known to have been injured. Six people, including two children, unfortunately died. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Russian words about diplomacy mean nothing until Russian leaders experience critical problems.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, powerful pressure on the aggressor country can only be ensured by sanctions, Ukrainian long-range action, and coordinated diplomacy of all of Kyiv's allies.

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the European Union to finally adopt a strong sanctions package against Russia.

In addition, Ukraine is counting on strong sanctions decisions from the United States and the Group of Seven.

