The General Staff reports on the defeat of 5 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian invaders.
- Enemy actions included missile and air strikes, attacks from multiple rocket launcher systems, and the use of kamikaze drones.
- Stay updated on the latest developments in the 1,337th day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
Losses of the Russian army as of October 22, 2025
Estimated enemy losses:
personnel — ≈ 1,133,250 (+ 1,050 per day);
tanks — 11,280 (+ 2);
armored combat vehicles — 23,447 (+ 11);
artillery systems — 33,914 (+ 12);
MLRS — 1,524;
air defense systems — 1,229;
airplanes — 428;
helicopters — 346;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 72,760 (+ 160);
cruise missiles — 3,864;
ships/boats — 28;
submarines — 1;
automotive and fuel equipment — 65,122 (+ 96);
special equipment — 3,981 (+ 1).
According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out two missile and 63 air strikes, using six missiles and dropping 148 guided bombs.
In addition, it carried out 4,110 attacks, including 89 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 4,488 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
