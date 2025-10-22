The General Staff reports on the defeat of 5 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The General Staff reports on the defeat of 5 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of October 22, 2025
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Enemy actions included missile and air strikes, attacks from multiple rocket launcher systems, and the use of kamikaze drones.
  • Stay updated on the latest developments in the 1,337th day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 22, 2025

Estimated enemy losses:

  • personnel — ≈ 1,133,250 (+ 1,050 per day);

  • tanks — 11,280 (+ 2);

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,447 (+ 11);

  • artillery systems — 33,914 (+ 12);

  • MLRS — 1,524;

  • air defense systems — 1,229;

  • airplanes — 428;

  • helicopters — 346;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 72,760 (+ 160);

  • cruise missiles — 3,864;

  • ships/boats — 28;

  • submarines — 1;

  • automotive and fuel equipment — 65,122 (+ 96);

  • special equipment — 3,981 (+ 1).

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out two missile and 63 air strikes, using six missiles and dropping 148 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,110 attacks, including 89 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 4,488 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers hit the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New “bavovna” in Russia — first details
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelensky announced an important agreement
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine and Europe are preparing for a new agreement
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New Russian attack on Ukraine — 6 people killed and 17 injured
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky spoke about the consequences of the new Russian attack

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?