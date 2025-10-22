The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has learned about serious problems with the recruitment of contract soldiers to the Russian armed forces. It is important to understand that they are primarily recorded in the poorest regions of the aggressor country, in particular in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

Russians are no longer in a hurry to the front

Ukrainian intelligence officers have at their disposal internal documents of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

After their detailed analysis, it became clear that the low selection rates had specific reasons.

First of all, we are talking about insufficient regional payments and the reluctance of local authorities to actively engage in a recruitment campaign.

The GUR draws attention to the fact that the average statistical underselection in the Sakha selection points reaches about 40% of the desired indicators set by the Kremlin.

An additional factor in the failure is the significant losses among the local population, in particular representatives of certain ethnic groups — Yakuts, Evenks and Evens, who do not want to die for the interests of Moscow, — Ukrainian intelligence officers explain. Share

Photo: DIUkraine

What is important to understand is that identical dynamics have been recorded in other Far Eastern regions of the aggressor country.

Ukrainian military intelligence reminds: every Russian soldier who does not want to die in "meat assaults" can save his life.