The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has learned about serious problems with the recruitment of contract soldiers to the Russian armed forces. It is important to understand that they are primarily recorded in the poorest regions of the aggressor country, in particular in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).
Points of attention
- Russian soldiers who wish to avoid being part of 'meat assaults' are provided with a solution by Ukrainian intelligence - contacting the 'I Want to Live' project bot in Telegram.
- The struggles in recruitment and retention of soldiers in Far Eastern regions show a pattern of challenges faced by the Russian armed forces, which could have broader implications.
Russians are no longer in a hurry to the front
Ukrainian intelligence officers have at their disposal internal documents of the Russian Ministry of Defense.
After their detailed analysis, it became clear that the low selection rates had specific reasons.
First of all, we are talking about insufficient regional payments and the reluctance of local authorities to actively engage in a recruitment campaign.
The GUR draws attention to the fact that the average statistical underselection in the Sakha selection points reaches about 40% of the desired indicators set by the Kremlin.
What is important to understand is that identical dynamics have been recorded in other Far Eastern regions of the aggressor country.
Ukrainian military intelligence reminds: every Russian soldier who does not want to die in "meat assaults" can save his life.
The solution is simple — you need to write to the “I Want to Live” project bot in Telegram.
