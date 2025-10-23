69 combat clashes took place on the front between the AFU and the Russian Army — General Staff report

Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/23/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times. The enemy also launched five air strikes, using six guided bombs, and carried out 104 shellings, two of which were from a multiple launch rocket system.

Five clashes took place in the South Slobozhansk direction . The enemy attacked the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and also in the direction of Bologivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance on our positions in the areas of Pishchane, Stepovaya Novoselivka, and Petropavlivka three times during the day. The defense forces successfully repelled one attack, and two more combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders today repelled four offensive actions of the invading army in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Novoselivka, Zarichne, and Shandryholove. One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks, and eight more clashes are still ongoing. The occupier units tried to advance in the areas of Yampol, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Viymka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions since the beginning of the current day.