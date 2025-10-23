69 combat clashes took place on the front between the AFU and the Russian Army — General Staff report

Since the beginning of the day, 69 combat clashes have occurred at the front.
Points of attention
- 69 combat clashes occurred on the front between the AFU and the Russian Army, with active attacks on populated areas.
- Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in multiple directions, strengthening their positions at the front.
- Detailed operational information provided by the General Staff highlights ongoing clashes in various directions, including North-Slobozhansk, Kursk, South Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, Lyman, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsky, Oleksandrivka, Hulyaipol, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovskie.
Current situation on the front on October 23
Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/23/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times. The enemy also launched five air strikes, using six guided bombs, and carried out 104 shellings, two of which were from a multiple launch rocket system.
Five clashes took place in the South Slobozhansk direction . The enemy attacked the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and also in the direction of Bologivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance on our positions in the areas of Pishchane, Stepovaya Novoselivka, and Petropavlivka three times during the day. The defense forces successfully repelled one attack, and two more combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders today repelled four offensive actions of the invading army in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Novoselivka, Zarichne, and Shandryholove. One combat clash is still ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks, and eight more clashes are still ongoing. The occupier units tried to advance in the areas of Yampol, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Viymka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions since the beginning of the current day.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders tried to advance on the positions of our units eight times near Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Katerynivka, and Sofiivka. The defense forces successfully stopped all the invaders' attempts.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy tried to advance 16 times during the day to our positions near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Myrnograd, Rodynske, Lysivka, Zvirovo, Udachne, Molodetske and in the direction of other settlements. Two combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked ten times in the areas of the settlements of Filiya, Sosnivka, Novoyehorivka, Orestopol, and Pavlivka. One combat clash is currently ongoing.
In the Hulyaipol direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Danylivka, Novouspenske, Solodke, and Hulyaipol.
In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near the settlement of Stepove. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlement of Richne.
In the Prydniprovskie direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.
